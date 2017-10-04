Domestic violence allegedly ended life of young mother

Friends and family of Susana Robles Desgarennes allege her death, in a car in Dolores Heights on Saturday morning, came at the hands of the father of her four-year-old child.

Now, they are mourning the loss of the young mother, a makeup guru who was involved in local youth and women’s programs like Loco Bloco and Young Women Free. Meanwhile they are raising money to support her orphaned four-year-old girl, Angel.

Friends who attended a memorial on Rayburn Tuesday evening alleged that her death was a case of domestic violence. They believe the other person found in the car, Angel Raygoza, 24, killed Robles Desgarennes before turning the gun on himself.

“She had been trying to break off their relationship,” wrote one person who attended the memorial. “Very sad, and to think this is domestic violence awareness month.”

Her sister, Paola Desgarennes, who is a youth commissioner and LGBTQ activist, gave a similar account to the Bay Area Reporter.

Facebook users sharing memories of Desgarennes alleged the same, as did the creators of the fundraising campaign for her daughter.

Police have not made any official statement to that effect, though Chief Bill Scott told the Police Commission on Wednesday evening that there is an indication the incident was a murder-suicide. Officers are investigating on that belief and do not think there are any outstanding suspects.

Desgarennes was found on 21st and Rayburn streets Saturday morning after someone asked for a wellness check on two people in a car. Police arrived to find both people had been shot dead – Desgarennes’ friends and family say the suspect turned the gun on himself after killing the mother of his child.

The 20-year-old makeup aficionado worked at Sephora, according to friends, but demonstrated her eye for fashion and makeup through photos on Instagram and makeup tutorials on Youtube from earlier this year.

In between deft brushstrokes of eyeliner and meticulous color blending, she strikes poses for the camera, and narrates in Spanish. Though the video speeds through some of the more time-consuming tasks, the viewer is allowed fast-forward glimpses of Desgarennes’ playful side as she sings along to her music, revealing braces with a wide smile.

In a memorial video by Indigo Mateo, Desgarennes is filmed at a ceremony, passing an abalone shell holding burning sage.

Those who knew her left messages of mourning on the fundraising page for her daughter, remembering Desgarennes as an attentive mother who attended Hilltop High School.

“I thank you for being there when I was down and thank you for always staying positive you made my day any time you were around,” wrote one mourner. “Your smile could bright up anyone’s day.”

This is a developing story and we will add any additional information as we receive it.