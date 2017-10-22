Developments in Development: Antivalenciazation

“Don’t let Mission Street turn into Valencia!”

Take it as a plea, a rallying cry, or a call to action – the Planning Department has been taking it, apparently, into consideration.

This week the Planning Commission gave its nod of approval (though the Board of Supervisors still needs to vote on this) for changes to what’s allowed on Mission Street – both in terms of what can be built and how the buildings can be used.

Broad strokes: “Non-retail Professional Services,” businesses that serve other businesses, wouldn’t be allowed on the corridor at all anymore. Ditto lot mergers that would result in a parcel with more than 100 feet of street frontage. What would be allowed: Arts and catering services as well as the many professional (lots of dentists and optometrists) and retail services already on the corridor.

Many of these changes came out of a collaborative process with neighborhood groups, which often point to the high commercial rents and change in the business landscape on Valencia as a cautionary tale. The process is working toward the implementation of the Mission Action Plan 2020 to stabilize the neighborhood.

The department is still working on proposed new rules around restaurants – a concern often raised by anti-gentrification activists is that retail stores that serve the needs of nearby residents are being shut down and turned into restaurants that just exist to attract outsiders for a dining experience. The problem is that, thanks to ecommerce, retail is having trouble every where.

Speaking of Valencia Street – a building permit application has been filed to turn 657 Valencia Street, the building just to the south of the Elbo Room (which is also slated for alteration to include condos), into a 55-foot, five-story, four-unit building with a commercial ground floor.

And lastly, something that I doubt would ever ever be allowed on Valencia Street: Target is planning on taking over the former Sports Authority building on Folsom and 13th streets (across the intersection from Rainbow Grocery), as Socketsite reports.