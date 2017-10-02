Arrested SFPD officer says he suffered retaliation for being a whistleblower (NBC Bay Area)

Joel Babbs, a San Francisco police officer who was recently arrested on misdemeanor charges of violating a vehicle code and filing a false police report, now tells NBC Bay Area that he is being retaliated against for calling out racism in the department.

Babbs had previously provided Internal Affairs, and now NBC Bay Area, with recordings taken inside the Muni division of the SFPD in which a lieutenant describes black drivers he pulled over as suspected gang members who looked “dirty.”

Months after submitting the recordings, Babbs told the station that he had been slowly squeezed out of the department, being declared medically unfit even though his own doctor cleared him for work.

Then came the arrest – Babbs said he had merely put the wrong registration sticker on the wrong car. The other misdemeanor charge he faced, of filing a false police report, he said came after he filed a report that his license plate had been stolen after the city seized it, according to Babbs, without a warrant.

