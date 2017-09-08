Woman robbed at gunpoint while walking her dog

Police report two robberies and one assault took place in the Mission yesterday.

A 58-year-old woman was robbed of her purse at gunpoint at 24th and Capp streets at around 11:30 p.m. on Thursday. The woman was walking her dog when a man, believed to be in his 30s, pointed a gun at her and grabbed her purse. The two briefly struggled over the purse, and the man struck the woman with the purse and fled southbound on Capp Street.

The woman sustained a non-life-threatening in injury. No arrest has been made.

At around 8:40 p.m., a 23-year-old man was arrested for robbing a 19-year-old man of his cell phone and headphones at 16th and Mission streets. The 23-year-old threatened the victim and demanded his property. When the victim complied, the suspect fled but was eventually taken into custody. No injury was reported.

A 45-year-old man was arrested for punching a man on S. Van Ness Avenue between 24th and 25th streets yesterday at around 4:29 p.m. The victim, age 40, was transported to the hospital in non-life-threatening condition. Police say the suspect punched the 40-year-old victim causing him to fall and sustain injuries. The police eventually located and arrested the suspect.

Recent calls for service to police can be found on CrimeMapping.

Crime is trauma and the county offers different services, which can be found here. Victims of violent crime can also contact the Trauma Recovery Center at UCSF.