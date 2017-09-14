Stolen officer’s weapon used in fatal Mission District shooting (updated)

The victim of a mid-August shooting in the Mission District succumbed to his wounds, and an investigation has found that the weapon used in the incident was stolen from a San Francisco Police officer’s car, CBS San Francisco reports.

Police confirmed the report in a statement today. “During the course of the investigation, it was determined that the weapon used in the homicide was a personal firearm registered to a San Francisco Police officer that was stolen from his personal vehicle on August 12, 2017.”

The gun was an officer’s personal firearm, and the Police Officers Association, a union representing San Francisco officers, told CBS the officer didn’t realize his car had been broken into.

The shooting occurred around 2 a.m. on August 15, and police reported that the man was standing at 26th Street and South Van Ness Avenue when he was shot by a suspect for whom, at the time, no description was available.

Police have since identified the victim as 23-year-old Abel Enrique Esquivel, Jr.

In a statement released today, police said that on Monday at 4:50 p.m. they arrested 18-year-old Erick Garcia Pineda and 24-year-old Jesus Perez-Araujo, at 16th Street and Mission streets.

“Pineda was booked into San Francisco County jail on charges of homicide, multiple counts of robbery, conspiracy, burglary and attempted murder. Perez-Araujo was booked on multiple counts of robbery, burglary, and conspiracy,” police said in a statement. Both are San Francisco residents.

Police also took 18-year-old Daniel Cruz of San Francisco into custody at 4 p.m. on Tuesday on Mission at 22nd Street. “Cruz was booked into SF County Jail on homicide, conspiracy, robbery and possession of stolen property charges,” according to the statement.

Police said that the investigation found that Pineda, Perez-Araujo and Cruz “were responsible for several robberies that occurred in the Mission District between August 13th and August 15th.”

The three are also suspects in an aggravated assault that occurred at approximately 2:17a.m. on Mission between 22nd and 23 streets, according to police.

We will update this post if more information becomes available.