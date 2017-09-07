Royal Cuckoo market gets approval to keep small beer and wine bar

Disclosure: Mission Local rents office space from the Mission Economic Development Agency. Both the Royal Cuckoo Market and MEDA are paying supporters of Mission Local.

The Royal Cuckoo Market on 19th Street near Capp Street now has approval from the Planning Commission to establish a restaurant serving soups and sandwiches, a permit necessary to keep at a tiny bar within the market space. The Commission made its decision unanimously, with many citing the difficulty of operating a retail business in today’s market and the need to branch out into serving food and drink or hosting events.

Musicians in particular came to show their support of the owners – Chris Siebert, a local musician, said owners Debbie Horn and Paul Miller have long been great supporters of and provided a venue for local musicians at their other location, a full bar on Mission and Valencia streets.

“To me Paul and Deb are local heroes,” he said. “They own a mom and pop, family business, not a chain. The market is a friendly neighborhood establishment, they serve local folks and employ only local people, most of whom are Mission residents, most of whom are bilingual.”

Though the Royal Cuckoo Market has been serving beer and wine and small bites at their location at 3368 19th Street since November 2016 after their original permit to serve alcohol was approved, their plan met an obstacle when an anonymous neighbor made a complaint alleging that their bar was illegal. That in turn triggered a review by the Planning Department, and opposition from a nonprofit organization across the street.

Interim Controls enacted by the Planning Commission in 2016 require an additional hearing and neighborhood outreach meetings to approve any new restaurant, a definition the market fits into by virtue of the type of alcohol license it obtained and its modest food service.

At the required outreach meeting required for the renewed approval process, neighbors had packed the market. Some at the meeting expressed dismay at the addition of a new alcohol-selling establishment, especially a restaurant, on the block.

Concerns at the time of the first meeting were raised by the Mission Economic Development Agency’s Gabriel Medina, and the Cultural Action Network’s Peter Papadopulos, who worried about ongoing trends in the neighborhood toward “destination” eateries and bars rather than affordable, neighborhood-serving establishments. They also pointed to ongoing losses of retail space to restaurant conversions, and the fact that restaurant spaces spur higher commercial rents – an issue frequently raised also by the Valencia Corridor Merchants Association and other merchant groups.

No opponents to the market’s proposed business appeared before the Commission on Thursday, however.

Among the supporters was Ani Rivera, executive director of Galería de la Raza on 24th Street and a member of the Mission Bernal Merchants Association.

“It is important to think about how we think about the development of our city, but it’s really crucial that we do not target people who are doing good work,” Rivera told the Commission.

Plenty of people did emphasize the increasing difficulty of operating a retail business in a changing economic environment where retailers compete almost in vain against delivery giants like Amazon.

“I think that in that respect, it’s very important for a precedent, because if we’re going to keep the retail spaces vibrant in the Mission, we have to allow creativity to come forward,” said Chris Collins, a treasurer of the Mission Merchants Association. “It’s a very challenging time for retail.”

It’s familiar problem to the Commissioners, too, who supported retailers trying out new models to get by.

“I think that having these hybrid business models that make use of small older spaces in our commercial corridors is exactly the kind of thing that we want to be encouraging,” said Commissioner Myrna Melgar.

“To be a sole proprietor with a family owned business, you need to have multiple revenue streams,” Commissioner Christine Johnson said. “The idea of a small mom and pop that just sells small trinkets or groceries, it’s not viable anymore.”