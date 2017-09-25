Robbery, then shots fired on Shotwell Street

Police report that two men believed to be in their 20s robbed a 33-year-old man at gunpoint on 22nd and Shotwell streets on Saturday at 12:07 a.m. Just one minute later, officers also responded to a call about shots being fired in the same area. That incident may have been related to the robbery, police say.

The two suspects approached the 33-year-old victim and demanded his property. One of the suspects punched the victim and took his cellphone and wallet, and the pair then ran southbound on Shotwell Street.

Police believe it may have been these same suspects who then “exchanged some words” with two women parked in the area. One of the suspects then shot at the women, hitting their car. The two men then fled southbound down Shotwell in a car, with a third suspect at the wheel.

No serious injuries were reported. No arrest has been made.

Other robberies

Later on Saturday, at around 7p.m., a 19-year-old woman was robbed by a man believed to be in his 20s at 16th and Mission streets, resulting in the loss of her passport, jewelry, computer, and cash.

The woman was walking on Mission Street when the suspect approached her from behind and took her backpack, which contained her valuables.

No arrest has been made. The woman sustained non-life-threatening injuries, while the suspect fled on foot in an unknown direction.

On Saturday at around 4 p.m., a man believed to be in his 40s stole a 41-year-old man’s cellphone at 21st Street and South Van Ness Avenue.

The suspect started arguing with the victim, assaulted him, and took his cellphone, according police. He ran away eastbound on 21st Street.

No injuries were reported, and no arrest has been made.

Recent calls for service to police can be found on CrimeMapping.

Crime is trauma and the county offers different services, which can be found here. Victims of violent crime can also contact the Trauma Recovery Center at UCSF.