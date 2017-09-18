Rash of crimes, including homicide, strike SF Mission over the weekend

Homicide

A 52-year-old man died from multiple stab wounds at around 1:53 a.m. on Saturday morning at Hampshire and Alameda streets, police report.

The San Francisco Medical Examiner identified the man as Demetrius Moore, aged 52. People living in tents on Alameda Street remembered him by the name of “Meech” and said that he had been homeless.

He was transported to the hospital but succumbed to his wounds before he arrived.

Police say the suspect is unknown, and a description of the incident is “pending investigation.”

Those living near the U-Haul facility on Alameda and Hampshire streets said that violence can be frequent in the area, with some describing it as a “war zone.”

“It’s violent out here,” said one man who lived in the area. “But mostly everyone wants to be left alone.”

Robberies

On Saturday at 1:15 a.m. two men robbed a 42-year-old man at gunpoint on 19th Street and South Van Ness Avenue.

The two suspects, both believed to be in their early 20s, approached the victim from behind, with one of the suspects putting a gun to the victim’s back. The man with the gun demanded the man’s money as the other suspect went through the victim’s pockets and took his wallet, which contained a credit card, ID card, and cash. The victim also lost his backpack and some clothing. The two suspects fled eastbound on 19th Street. No arrests have been made.

Shortly after, on 26th and Folsom streets, a man robbed a 44-year-old man at gunpoint at around 2 a.m. on Saturday.

The suspect believed to be in his 30s approached the victim from behind, grabbed him, and demanded his wallet. The suspect then pointed a handgun at the victim, and the man handed over his wallet, which contained a credit card, some cash, and an ID card. The suspect then fled westbound on Cesar Chavez Street.

Meanwhile, at 2 a.m. on Saturday on 21st and Capp streets, a two men believed to be in their 20s robbed 39-year-old man at gunpoint.

The suspects, both carrying handguns, demanded the victim’s belongings. The victim handed over a necklace, a cellphone, and car key. The suspects then jumped into a car and fled in an unknown direction. No arrests have been made.

A 22-year-old man was robbed by a group of five men Sunday morning around 3:20 a.m.

The group, all men estimated to be in their early 20s, approached the man on Mission Street between 18th and 19th streets and attacked him. The suspects took the man’s cell phone and then got in a car and fled northbound on Mission Street.

The victim was transported to the hospital in non-life-threatening condition. No arrests have been made.

Just before 1 a.m. on Monday, two women, aged 25 and 30, were approached by a man and woman riding in a car on Capp Street between 17th and 18th streets.

The pair in the car tried to rob the two women, and after a brief struggle over their belongings one of the women was shot in the leg. The suspects fled in their car with a wallet and phone taken from one of the women. No arrest has been made.

The younger woman was transported to the hospital for treatment of a non-life-threatening gunshot wound.

At 12:43 a.m. on Monday, a 62-year-old man was struck with a gun and robbed as he was walking near 20th and Folsom streets.

A man estimated to be 20 years old approached the victim from behind and attacked him, then demanded his property. The suspect took the victim’s wallet and phone and then fled on foot, evading arrest.

The victim was transported to the hospital with non-life-threatening injuries.

Attempted Robbery

A standoff between robbers and security staff unfolded at a store on 16th Street near Potrero Avenue on Saturday night.

At 10 p.m., a 34-year-old woman and a 48-year-old man tried to leave the store with several stolen items. A security guard stopped them, but the woman pulled out a knife and hit the man on the arm.

A patrol specialist, a kind of security guard appointed by the Police Commission, stepped in and helped store security take the woman into custody. At that point, the male suspect pulled out a pair of metal shears and demanded the female suspect be released.

When the patrol specialist told the suspect to drop the shears, he did so, then tried to flee – but was arrested shortly thereafter.

The victim suffered a non-life-threatening injury and declined to be taken to the hospital.

Arson

A 50-year-old man was arrested for trying to start a car fire on 26th and South Van Ness on Saturday at around 7 p.m. Police report the man put a rag into the vehicle and tried to ignite the rag. The San Francisco Fire Department put out the fire, and the man was arrested.

In the end, no damage was done to the car.

Assault

An argument that developed at a bar near 18th and Mission streets sent a man to the hospital at 1:25 a.m. on Sunday morning.

The man had jumped onto the hood of a car belonging to three men of unknown age after the argument, then refused to get off the car.

The men began driving away, and the man on the hood fell off. He was subsequently transported to the hospital in non-life-threatening condition. No arrest was made.