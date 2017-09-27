Popular pho spot MAU on Valencia Street closing Saturday

By Posted

The Vietnamese restaurant MAU, which is located on 18th and Valencia streets in San Francisco’s Mission, will be closing its doors this Saturday.

“Thank you for all your support and patronage over these last five years,” a note taped to its door read on Wednesday morning.

The popular Pho spot cited rising rent and operating costs as reasons for its closure, EaterSF reported based on an earlier note on the restaurant’s door.

Increasingly, businesses on Valencia Street are struggling with rent spikes, labor shortages and competition from e-commerce. Several other Valencia businesses bit the dust this year, including Dijital Fix back in July as well as boutique gallery Ruby’s and the furniture store Gingko in January.

Filed under: Front Page, Mobile, Newsletter, Today's Mission

Tagged: ,

You may also like:

3 Comments

  1. DP
    September 27, 2017 at 12:02 pm

    I loved Mau. They will be missed.

    Reply
  2. Michael Andersen
    September 27, 2017 at 12:04 pm

    I’m seeing more and more empty stores on Valencia. Greedy SOBs have sucked the street dry. This is the end result of gentrification, folks.

    Reply
  3. Mike
    September 27, 2017 at 2:06 pm

    Bummer! one of the only affordable or moderately priced restaurants left on Valencia.

    Reply

Something to add?

Full name required to post. For full details, read our Policy