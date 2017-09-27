Popular pho spot MAU on Valencia Street closing Saturday

The Vietnamese restaurant MAU, which is located on 18th and Valencia streets in San Francisco’s Mission, will be closing its doors this Saturday.

“Thank you for all your support and patronage over these last five years,” a note taped to its door read on Wednesday morning.

The popular Pho spot cited rising rent and operating costs as reasons for its closure, EaterSF reported based on an earlier note on the restaurant’s door.

Increasingly, businesses on Valencia Street are struggling with rent spikes, labor shortages and competition from e-commerce. Several other Valencia businesses bit the dust this year, including Dijital Fix back in July as well as boutique gallery Ruby’s and the furniture store Gingko in January.