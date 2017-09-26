Mission Street business robbed at gunpoint

Police report a man estimated to be in his 30s robbed a business at gunpoint at 26th and Mission streets at around 1:50 a.m. Tuesday morning.
Two men, aged 38 and 39, were closing their establishment when the male suspect entered, brandishing a gun. He demanded money, and one of the victims gave him some. The suspect then ran away in an unknown direction.
No injuries were reported, and no arrest has been made.
Shots fired
At around 10:05 p.m. on Monday night, police responded to a report of two shots fired at 15th and Folsom streets.
Officers located a car with damage, but no arrest was made, and no injuries were reported.
Recent calls for service to police can be found on CrimeMapping.
Crime is trauma and the county offers different services, which can be found here. Victims of violent crime can also contact the Trauma Recovery Center at UCSF.
