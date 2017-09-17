Latin Rock rocks at Mission District fiesta

Four stages with music and entertainment took over the Calle 24 Latino Cultural District on Sunday from 11 p.m. to 5 p.m. featuring rock as well as traditional Mexican music and dancing.

Parked low riders gleamed in the afternoon sun, and booths filled wth T-shirts and jewelry lined 24th Street.

No place was more active than the stage at at York and 25th streets, where Dr. Annie Rodriguez, a local educator, organized 100 musicians to play in honor of Latin Rock’s history, some of it depicted in a new mural covering Richard Segovia’s home — a place where, in the ’70s and ’80s, many a musician found a couch or bed to sleep on.

Rodriguez’s brother, Mike, founded and was the lead guitarist for August, a band from Tulare that played frequently in the Central Valley, according to his wife, Rachel. The musician passed away in 2015, but his wife said the band is still together.

Others have faded away, but still attended on Sunday. Frank Magtoto, a drummer with the band Dakila, said they recorded an album in 1972 and broke up about five years later. “We were just guys who played together,” said Magtoto, who is depicted in the mural and still plays drums for fun. “We were all at Mission High School.”

The Fiesta de las Américas was a regular local celebration in the 1970s through the 1990s. It was revived this year by Calle 24.

The event formally dedicated the restored flags from different countries along 24th Street, as well as the Latin Rock mural.