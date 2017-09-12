Group of men attack woman relaxing at Mission Playground

Police report that a group of three men attacked a 41-year-old woman at Mission Playground at 3:45 p.m. on Monday, sending the woman to the hospital in non-life-threatening condition.
The woman was reading at the park on 19th and Linda Streets when a group of men, estimated to be in their late 20s, approached her, began yelling at her, and eventually started punching her.
The men ran away, and no arrests have been made.
Attempted Robbery
At around 1:30 a.m. on Tuesday at Mission and Cesar Chavez streets, a man attempted to rob a 52-year-old woman of her purse by hitting her with a hammer.
She was sent to the hospital in non-life-threatening condition.
After striking the woman with the hammer, the man, believed in be in his 20s, was not successful in stealing the woman’s purse and eventually ran away.
No arrest has been made.
Hit-and-run
On Sunday at 1:50 a.m., police responded to a collision between a motorcycle and white station wagon on S. Van Ness Street between 17th and 18th streets.
The motorcyclist was transported to the hospital, although their condition is unclear.
A witness said the station wagon sped off shortly after the collision.
Recent calls for service to police can be found on CrimeMapping.
Crime is trauma and the county offers different services, which can be found here. Victims of violent crime can also contact the Trauma Recovery Center at UCSF.
a description of the assailants would be helpful.
We have wild animals in our streets. young wild animals attacking woman is as low as it gets. And you wonder why police end up using excessive force and shooting people in our neighborhood. The police know that a bunch of these wild animals are out there and it scares them. Scared people do irrational things when the feel threatened. Unfortunately, the DA’s office doesn’t prosecute these wild animals as they think abusing/mugging/stealing is just part of their culture and they can’t help themselves. Unfortunate circumstances lead them to abuse people and it’s not their fault. It’s society’s or their parents. Anyone’s fault but the person committing the crime.
We need more vigilante justice.