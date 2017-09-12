Group of men attack woman relaxing at Mission Playground

Police report that a group of three men attacked a 41-year-old woman at Mission Playground at 3:45 p.m. on Monday, sending the woman to the hospital in non-life-threatening condition.

The woman was reading at the park on 19th and Linda Streets when a group of men, estimated to be in their late 20s, approached her, began yelling at her, and eventually started punching her.

The men ran away, and no arrests have been made.

Attempted Robbery

At around 1:30 a.m. on Tuesday at Mission and Cesar Chavez streets, a man attempted to rob a 52-year-old woman of her purse by hitting her with a hammer.

She was sent to the hospital in non-life-threatening condition.

After striking the woman with the hammer, the man, believed in be in his 20s, was not successful in stealing the woman’s purse and eventually ran away.

No arrest has been made.

Hit-and-run

On Sunday at 1:50 a.m., police responded to a collision between a motorcycle and white station wagon on S. Van Ness Street between 17th and 18th streets.

The motorcyclist was transported to the hospital, although their condition is unclear.

A witness said the station wagon sped off shortly after the collision.

Recent calls for service to police can be found on CrimeMapping.

Crime is trauma and the county offers different services, which can be found here. Victims of violent crime can also contact the Trauma Recovery Center at UCSF.