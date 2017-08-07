Two robbed in Mission, man stabbed with dental pick on Market

Police report a 64-year-old man was punched on Friday night just before 10 p.m. in the process of a robbery. The victim was approached on Mission Street between 15th and 16th streets by two men, estimated to be in their early 20s.

The suspects hit the man, then fled in an unknown direction, and the victim noticed his phone had disappeared. He was transported to the hospital for treatment of non-life-threatening injuries.

Another robbery reportedly took place Friday night at 10 p.m., this one at Cesar Chavez and Shotwell streets. Two of four suspects, all of them men around 20 years old, approached the victim from behind as he walked down the street. One of the suspects punched the victim, then took a chain from him. All four fled, evading arrest. The victim was transported to the hospital for treatment of non-life-threatening injuries.

Man stabbed with dental pick

Just outside the Mission, a man estimated to be 50 years old was arguing with a 40-year-old man on a bus traveling on Market Street between Duboce Avenue and Dolores Street when the older man stabbed the younger with a dental pick. The suspect then got off the bus and fled, and was not arrested. The victim was transported to the hospital with non-life-threatening injuries.

Recent calls for service to police can be found on CrimeMapping.

Crime is trauma and the county offers different services, which can be found here. Victims of violent crime can also contact the Trauma Recovery Center at UCSF.