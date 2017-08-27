Some say we need to ask more, so here goes – If you read us regularly, join now

I’ve been working to make Mission Local sustainable since the summer of 2014. It is not, but you could make it so.

We need more members: 800 of you would do it, which should not be difficult. We have three times that in regular, loyal readers. So, if you can, please step up. I get putting things off — I do that myself — but if you value reporting on your neighborhood, now is the time to support it.

Join here.

All of the membership money goes to pay young reporters or freelancers — many of them from the neighborhood.

If you have a business, there is no better membership deal in town. For you, join here.

  1. Kate Brem
    August 27, 2017 at 9:58 am

    Have you tried using Patreon? I would do a few dollars monthly but not any of the options on your site, I don’t really read it that much

