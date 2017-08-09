SNAP: Fog Machine on Folsom? Photo by Jay Martin Tweet By Jay MartinPosted August 9, 2017 9:27 am Share this:PrintEmailMoreShare on Tumblr Related Filed under: Front Page, Mobile, Newsletter, SNAPS, Today's Mission You may also like:
Yeah, I wondered what is that machine? The bike and traffic lanes detour around it.
JohnP provided a good link to a similar situation in Bernal; When we went out to check on this one we were told it was PG&E making repairs.
Looks like same as here on Bernal:
https://bernalwood.com/2017/07/24/whats-up-with-that-weird-construction-project-on-bernal-heights-boulevard/