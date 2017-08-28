Senior woman robbed, pushed to the ground in SF Mission

Police report an 80-year-old woman was robbed on 15th and Folsom streets on Thursday.

The woman had been walking down the street around 11 a.m. when a man approached and demanded she hand over her money. She did, and the suspect asked for more. When the woman refused, the suspect pushed her to the ground and fled on foot.

The woman was transported to the hospital with non-life-threatening injuries. No arrest has been made.

Assault

At 2:45 a.m. on Saturday, a 57-year-old man was approached and then attacked by three men at 15th and Valencia streets. They took nothing, but left the man with a non-life-threatening laceration for which he was transported to the hospital. No arrest has been made.

