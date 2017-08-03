Dolores Park shooting injures three, one critically

Update 8/4/17: According to San Francisco General Hospital spokesperson Brent Andrew, one of the victims was discharged home, one is a juvenile, and one is still in critical condition.

Police report three people were injured, one critically, in a shooting that occurred Thursday afternoon at Dolores Park. The victims have been identified as a 16-year-old male, a 69-year-old male, and a 37-year-old male – the latter sustained life-threatening injuries.

Visitors reported hearing a series of five or six gunshots just after 3 p.m.

“We located three victims behind the footbridge,” said police spokesperson Grace Gatpandan. All three suffered from gunshot wounds, she said. No arrest has yet been made, but “We have officers who are out there looking for the suspect(s).”

Citing the sensitivity of the ongoing investigation, Gatpandan said she could not immediately provide suspect descriptions.

#SFPD is on scene investigating a shooting that occurred. 3 shooting victims at this time. All are being transported to the hospital. #SF — San Francisco Police (@SFPD) August 3, 2017

Police are asking people to avoid the area, and request that anyone with information about the incident call the SFPD Tip Line at (415)575-4444 or text a tip to TIP411 and begin the text with SFPD.

The shooting appears to have taken place on or near the footbridge connecting Dolores Park and Church Street at 19th Street. One victim was reportedly found in the entrance to the footbridge closest to the park.

“I heard five or six shots, a lot of shots, a young kid…and and old guy who was shot in the leg, I think the young kid was more serious,” said one park visitor, Olivia. “I was just was walking here from work…everyone ran down the hill, everybody ran out of the park.”

Multiple park visitors reported seeing young man running down the hill toward the park’s tennis courts with a gunshot wound. One person said the youth then collapsed, before paramedics arrived and moved him onto a stretcher. Another victim, found at or near the footbridge, was reported to have been more seriously injured.

Police have not given an age or other description of the victims.

Park visitor Manu said they saw an armed man, possibly the perpetrator.

“I heard shots, I turned around, and I saw a guy with a gun…It was one person, but there were other people standing with him,” Manu said. “I saw one guy laying down, he was conscious…the other guy I couldn’t see. We thought it was fireworks at first, but then everyone started running”

Another person said visitors kept low to the ground as they fled, apparently fearing further gunfire.

“I saw people running… running and rolling, a lot of rolling to try to stay low,” the visitor said.

just fucking bailed out of #DoloresPark after we heard 5 gunshots ring out. everyone stay safe — r o c k y (@rockylubbers) August 4, 2017

We will update this story as more information becomes available.

Police have not reported the medical status of the victims. No arrests have been made.

Church has been cordoned off by police between Cumberland and 18th streets.

Gang Task Force officers could be seen at the scene, though Gatpandan said this does not necessarily indicate gang involvement.

“It’s very common for Gang Task Force to come out for any shooting that happens, it’s not necessarily saying this one has gang relation,” she said.

Despite the heavy police presence, many Dolores Park goers remained in the park throughout and after the incident.

SFPD activity at Dolores Park: Officers on scene and the scene is secure. — SFPD Mission Station (@SFPDMission) August 4, 2017