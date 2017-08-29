New Mural pays tribute to Latin rock legends

A new mural by Precita Eyes, the local arts organization, has sprung up on a house at 25th and York streets. The mural is a kaleidoscopic tribute to local Latin rock legends, featuring the portraits of some 87 artists, including salsa singer Mala Rodriquez and members of Abel and the Prophets. The mural is painted on a house belonging to musician Richard Segovia.

With the help of muralists Max Marttila and Fred Alvarado, youths aged 14 to 22 painted the mural as part of Precita Eyes’ Urban Youth Arts program. They used photos and anecdotes provided by Segovia — who is also depicted with his family in the mural — as inspiration.

The mural is the first of two to be completed this year as part of Precita Eyes’ Visions of Youth/Walls of Respect program.