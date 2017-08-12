Neighborhood Notes: “Candi,” theoretical dentist, possible ramen

Here’s some news about local storefronts you might have wondered about:

Also, though it’s very early in the permitting process, it looks like someone is seeking permits to convert at least part of the former Goodwill space into a dental office. According to the application, the work would be to remodel and convert an existing mezzanine and second floor into dental offices of about 1,700 square feet.

Something called Candi Me is seeking permits to go into the former Rodger’s Coffee space (Rodger we wrote about before his closure, chronicling his past disintegrated partnership with Phil of Philz Coffee)

Bangkok Bistro 2 succumbed to the whims of the Valencia business cycle in May, closing up shop after less than a year (opening was in May 2016). A sign in the window indicates the space is now seeking a new renter.

Lastly, ramen may be making its way to 16th and Valencia streets. A liquor license application for 3128 16th Street lists the applicant as One Ramen. The application is for a Type 41 license, which allows beer and wine sales within a restaurant.