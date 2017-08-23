Man robbed of guitar, gets it back

A 27-year-old man was robbed of his guitar on 22nd and Mission streets yesterday at around 7:30 p.m., police reported. The man recovered it after the incident, and was transported to the hospital with non-life-threatening injuries.

The guitar owner was in a verbal confrontation on 22nd and Mission streets with two other men, also in their twenties. One of the suspects hit the victim with an unknown object, and one of the suspects took the victim’s guitar. The suspects ran away with the guitar. The victim gave chase, and the suspects ended up throwing the guitar back at him. The guitar was recovered by the victim without any damage.

No arrests were made.

Recent calls for service to police can be found on CrimeMapping.

Crime is trauma and the county offers different services, which can be found here. Victims of violent crime can also contact the Trauma Recovery Center at UCSF.