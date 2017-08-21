Man found with life-threatening stab wound in SF Mission

Life-threatening stabbing

Police found a 29-year-old man lying on a Mission District sidewalk with a life-threatening stab wound just before 6 p.m. on Sunday. The victim was found on a sidewalk on Brosnan Street, an alley between Guerrero and Valencia Streets, and was transported to the hospital.

No arrest was made, and the suspect is described as unknown. The suspect’s weapon was described as an “unknown edged object.”

Shooting

A 38-year-old man was shot at 24th and Valencia streets on Sunday at around 5:15 a.m., police reported. The man transported himself to the hospital with a wound to the lower half of his body. The injury was non-life-threatening.

No arrest was made, and the suspect is unknown.

Stabbing

Around 11:50 p.m. on Friday, a 21-year-old man was stabbed on 15th and Folsom streets. He was transported to the hospital with non-life-threatening injuries.

The suspect is also thought to be in his early twenties. No arrest was made.

The victim was walking on Folsom when he was stabbed with a knife by the suspect, who ran away.

Recent calls for service to police can be found on CrimeMapping.

Crime is trauma and the county offers different services, which can be found here. Victims of violent crime can also contact the Trauma Recovery Center at UCSF.