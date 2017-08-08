Laundry room stabbing threatens man’s life

Police report a 19-year-old man was doing laundry in his apartment complex on Valencia Street between 15th and 16th streets at 9:50 p.m. on Monday when another man, estimated to be in his 20s, came in, and stabbed the man with a knife.

The suspect fled the scene in a car, and the victim was transported to the hospital in life-threatening condition. No arrest has been made.

Robbery

Just before 10 p.m. on Monday night, a 41-year-old woman was approached by a man at 23rd and Capp streets. The man pushed the woman to the ground and took her money, cell phone, backpack, and some documents. The woman suffered non-life-threatening injuries and was transported to the hospital. No arrest was made.

Bikeshare tires slashed

Hoodline reports that the tires of every bicycle stored at the new 16th and Dolores Ford GoBike bike station was slashed over the weekend – apparently a common phenomenon around the Bay Area. Local groups have expressed dismay with the program’s corporate branding and in one case, succeeded in getting stations removed from 24th Street.

Recent calls for service to police can be found on CrimeMapping.

Crime is trauma and the county offers different services, which can be found here. Victims of violent crime can also contact the Trauma Recovery Center at UCSF.