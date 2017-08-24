Former Cole Hardware space forges ahead toward condos and commercial

A handful of nearby residents gathered in front of the pit at 3310 Mission Street, formerly home to Cole Hardware, on Wednesday evening to hear about plans for a four-story building with eight condos, commercial space on the floor and a basement with parking and storage.

Cole Hardware may yet return to the space, as business owner Rick Karp said in June, but nothing is certain yet except that the space likely won’t become a restaurant, project architect Earle Weiss said.

For now the proposal from property owner 3310 Mission St LP, a firm represented by John Stricklin, will continue to move through the planning process, gathering feedback from neighbors and planners and making tweaks to the project until permits are secured.

The building would replace what had been a two-story commercial building where Cole Hardware operated before the June 18, 2016 fire.

One neighbor across the street asked whether the new building would obstruct his view, which wasn’t entirely clear. Another asked what the permitting process would require.

The new building would rise to just 40 feet in height. Given its small size and the fact that it doesn’t require any deviation from the Planning code, the project would not require below-market-rate housing or a Planning Commission hearing.

Going bigger would trigger affordable housing requirements, but also make the building taller and more susceptible to objections, and would also result in different construction material requirements.

“In order to do that, it becomes steel and concrete, and there are neighborhood concerns about height. It’s really really hard with housing costs here,” Weiss said. “We need more affordable housing but…this is absolutely a fairly small lot, so how do you do that?”

Parking, too, is provided to minimize neighborhood concern. Eight cars will fit into stacked parking spaces, and eight bike storage spaces will also be provided – along with charging outlets for electric vehicles. It’s a bit of a contrast with larger proposals recently approved in the neighborhood, many of which have dozens of units and no parking at all.

“We try to have it all in one spot so it doesn’t impact the neighborhood,” Weiss said.

He estimated plans might be submitted to the city for review later this fall.

Next door, the former Playa Azul restaurant has also applied for building permits to reconstruct the three-story building that existed before the fire.