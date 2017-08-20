Developments in Development: Building boom?

Developments in Development is a “weekly” column recapping real estate, housing, planning, zoning and construction news.

Well, what do you know — it seems the federal government, too, has caught wind of the fact that the country has a problem with housing affordability.

Interestingly, in its look at “worst case needs” renters (those who make less than half of the area median income and pay more than half of their income in rent), HUD found worse situations than San Francisco. Curbed reports that among relatively poorer renters making less than half of the local area median rent, 49.5 percent are living the “worst case.” Compare that with 54.5 percent in LA and 60.9 percent in Miami.

The Curbed interpretation also highlights what affordability advocates continue to emphasize: Yes, we need to build more. We aren’t building enough, but what we’re most desperate for is affordable housing. In HUD’s words: “Unlike more expensive units, the stock of rental housing affordable to very low-income renters shrank between 2013 and 2015, and vacancy rates remained highest among the most expensive units.”

You can read the full report here.

So how are we doing on that building boom then? Better than usual! San Francisco and San Mateo counties combined issued permits for more than 140 percent of the amount of permits it averages per year. Not as high a number as San Jose (155 percent of its average), but we’re doing better than Brisbane, which has pushed a vote on its controversial housing-or-offices vote until next year.

As far as the homeownership market goes, there is some interesting recent data about the Mission: Following Bernal Heights, it’s actually got some of the cheapest per-square-foot sales in the city. Excelsior, the Outer Richmond, Outer Sunset and the Western Addition also have some of the lowest-cost listings, according to Curbed.

Permit chatter this week includes some speculation about the possible future site of a Maximus building (a supportive gathering for which drew protesters this week): Something called the City Club seems to be in the process of getting an alcohol license at 2919 16th Street. You might recall that this is also the name of a bar diagonally across the street, on the lot that the Maximus development would occupy.

Also on a fun note: People in glass houses shouldn’t throw stones, and Mission Local has its fair share of typos, but this one is just a little too amusing not to share. A keyboard slip seems to have occurred in the administrative process to convert a parcel on Shotwell Street, currently numbered 1294, into affordable senior housing at 1296. The action noted in the records shows a change in address to “1296 CHOTWELL STREET.”

The permit has been issued.