Man hits woman with can, bus driver verbally attacked

Police report a 50-year-old woman was assaulted Monday afternoon on 16th Street between Bryant Street and Potrero Avenue.

The suspect reportedly had been escorted out of a shop by the woman, who was working as security there. The suspect, a man estimated to be between 35 and 45 years old, returned around 1 p.m. and threw a can at the security guard, hitting her face. The suspect fled on foot and the woman was transported to the hospital in non-life-threatening condition.

Bus profanity

A reader also sent in this dispatch from the 67 bus this morning:

This morning at 11 am I was on the inbound 67 headed north on Folsom. As we approached Tompkins, a large white work truck stopped us. After a moment’s wait passengers realized the driver of the truck was red-faced and screaming at the bus driver. “You should die!” “Motherfucker” and “chinaman” are some of the words that really stood out, but in addition, the truck driver flipped off and spit at the bus driver. This went on long enough for me to see the word “Lowry” on the side of the truck, which eventually roared off headed west on Tompkins. I almost got a photo but not quite. I wasn’t sure what to do. Does this constitute harassment? Assault? The bus driver was unimpressed when I asked him if he was ok (I think the spit missed him) saying only “That’s San Francisco.” And I guess it is. But I wish this jerk could be held accountable for his outrageous, childish, racist behavior.

Police have not yet responded to a request for any available information on the incident.

