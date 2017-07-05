Police report two robberies, fire on Fourth of July in SF Mission

A 38-year-old man was robbed in the early morning hours of July 4 near 15th and Folsom streets. At about 1:40 a.m., three men in their early 20s reportedly approached the victim and surrounded him. One of the suspects brandished a knife, while the others robbed the victim of his wallet and shoulder bag. The group of men then fled on foot, evading arrest. The victim was not harmed in the robbery.

At 6:12 p.m. on Tuesday, a 50-year-old man was robbed of his camera while walking near Duboce Avenue and Church Street. A man estimated to be in his 30’s reportedly pushed the victim to the ground and stole the camera, which was slung over his shoulder. The suspect fled into a waiting vehicle and has not been apprehended.

Police and fire officials are investigating the cause of a sidewalk fire that spread to a vehicle belonging to a 55-year-old man and also damaged a building on July 4. The fire was reported at 2:51 p.m. at Shotwell and 15th streets. A witness to the incident said that a suspect unidentified by police had “been in and out of the area” for the past week.

Crime is trauma and the county offers different services, which can be found here. Victims of violent crime can also contact the Trauma Recovery Center at UCSF.