Neighborhood notes: artists talking and more

Anthony Holdsworth and Nathan Tan who have exhibits at Luna Rienne gallery at 3318 22nd St. will talk about their work painting the Mission on Saturday 5-7 p.m. Both shows runs until August 7. FS

On Saturday from 5 p.m. to 7 p.m. South Bay artist and graphic designer Samuel Rodríguez will discuss his exhibition, Typefaces: Caras de La Misión. The series of portraits pays homage to “the unique character of the Mission District while establishing a creative dialog between Latino communities in San Francisco.” Juan R. Fuentes Gallery, 2958 24th St. LC

The GLBT Historical Society, a San Francisco based public history center focused on the history of gay, lesbian, bisexual and transgender people and the communities that support them, has initiated a new oral history project. Historian Joey Plaster from Yale University will be collecting the history of ACT UP/San Francisco and other AIDS direct-action groups that operated in San Francisco from the middle of the 1980s to the mid-1990s.

Researchers hope that the research and findings will foster communication between veteran AIDS activists and the younger generation of activists and will lead to more informed contemporary activism.

The project will be ongoing throughout 2019 and will lead to an exhibition in the GLBT History Museum located in the Castro District. CE

For everything that is happening in the Mission, check out our calendar, the most complete around.