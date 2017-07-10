(UPDATED) Victim identified in 24th and Mission streets homicide

UPDATE: The San Francisco Medical Examiner has identified the 35-year-old victim of a fatal shooting at 24th and Mission streets on Monday as Jesus Sandoval, a resident of San Francisco.

Police report that at about 2:30 a.m. Monday officers responded to a shooting call at the intersection. Sandoval died of an apparent gun shot wound.

Police said that no arrests have been made and an investigation is underway. Police asks that anyone with information call the SFPD Tip Line at 415-575-4444 to Text a Tip to TIP411 and begin the text message with SFPD. Tipsters may remain anonymous.

The shooting was the fifth homicide in the Mission District so far this year. Another homicide victim was found in Bernal Heights Park in late May.

As of late Monday morning, the Medical Examiner had not yet released the victim’s name.

Scant details have been made available, but KTVU reports a bizarre aside to the homicide investigation: An unidentified suspect threw a bathroom sink at a police cruiser, shattering the rear window and lodging the sink in place.

This is a developing story and we will update as we get more information.