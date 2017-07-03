Dolores Park style, lifted by the wind

It was windy, and I’m sure half of The City was out of town for the Fourth of July weekend, but a solid, selected few held down the fashion fort at Dolores Park. Forever 21 (as well as the ubiquitous stylish black leather jacket) still proved to be a favorite, but were used as building blocks for refreshingly unique looks. Peep the looks that had us doing double, triple, and quadruple takes.

Name: Jenelle Gibbons

Vibe: Color, pattern, an unexpected dose of acid-washed denim, and a powerhouse necklace sealed Jenelle’s fate as a fashionista today.

Brands? “Um, probably mostly Forever 21,” Zara bag, Target sandals, jade bangle from China, necklace purchased that day at the Fillmore Jazz Festival



Casual

Name: Jillian Knox

Vibe: Spotted across the park from us was a crew of three in stylish hats. A closer look proved that their entire looks were spot-on, with each individual piece a standalone star that made up the greater puzzle of fashion awesomeness. Of course, Jillian happens a stylist. The hat, the jeans with bleached, tie-dye bottoms, the chic retro sunnies, and most importantly, the out-of-this-world jewelry. It was boho-chic at its best; the perfect balance of clean classics and well-traveled excess.

Brands? Jeans from Anthropologie, H&M shirt, vintage camel necklace from Afghanistan, African bead necklaces, coral ring from Afghanistan, Indian ring, Indian brass bracelets, clogs from Lottas, sunglasses from Zero UV, and hat from Mexico

How would you describe your look today? Um, chill mode

Name: Elvis Santoyo

Vibe: Elvis wasn’t letting Jillian have all the fashion glory. His hat was amaze, he had a denim shirt with a bleach tie-dye pattern that matched her pants, cool boots, and his Hunter S. Thompson sunglasses added just the right amount of weirdness to the mix.

Brands? Urban Outfitters top, Levi’s jeans, French Palladium boots, vintage ‘70s Cornerston Hatworks hat, and sunglasses “from Venice Beach. Made in China. $7.”

How would you describe your look today? As a ‘90s cowboy?



Name: Enrique Gonzalez

Vibe: Enrique was visiting his friends from Chicago. His look was really cas, but it was the addition of buddy Elvis’ hat that added that necessary dose of style, and help create that sea of three hats we immediately were drawn to at the park.

Brands? Polo Ralph Lauren thermal top, Everlast pants, PMI hat

How would you describe your look today? Something between casual and relaxing.

Name: Kamaal Thomas

Vibe: It’s cool that guys are increasingly having more fun with their outfits. Kamaal’s polka dot hat and Chinese shirt was a fresh take, on streetwear seen in San Francisco, that looked both original and international.

Brands? Shirt from Wangfujing district in Beijing, hat from a Chinese brand called Jun Kwai [sic?], Levi’s khakis, Swiss Legend watch, sunglasses “from the streets in Barcelona”, DC sneakers

How would you describe your look today? Very, I’d say, multicultural, definitely very Beijing-style streetwear

Name: Leigh Lucas

Vibe: Leigh had a fresh look, with pops of vibrant colors against pristine white, and flowers to match!

Brands? PAOM (Print All Over Me) top, vintage jean jacket, Gap shorts, Birkenstock sandals, necklace by local designer purchased at St. Lightning, Karl Lagerfeld watch, and Building Block bag

How would you describe your look today? I don’t know (when asked about inspiration). Very white? I don’t know.

Name: Eliot Green

Vibe: Tropical. Colorful. Cool. Three words that perfectly describe Eliot’s cheery outfit. It was a breath of fresh air to see a man wear both color and print, and pull it off effortlessly.

Brands? Shirt from random shop in Maui, “shorts are probably from Calvin Klein,” and TOMS shoes

How would you describe your look today? Fun? I woke up this morning, and, like, just wanted to look how I felt. So, um, I felt happy. It’s my wife’s birthday, so I just wanted to look good and feel good. I like colorful stuff.

Name: Shea Caruthers

Vibe: Earthy and effortless is how I would describe Shea’s ensemble. Neutral tones with the perfect subtle pops of pattern and color.

Brands? Reformation dress, Nasty Gal shawl, Spicer bag, Tibi shoes, Free People sunglasses, bangle most likely from the Museum of Contemporary Art in Chicago, Coco Loco earrings

How would you describe your look today? Kind of casual, summer breezy, um yeah, just made for a sunny day.

Name: Allie Tjan

Vibe: We were done capturing all the looks for this edition of Dolores Park Style when we spotted Allie right by Bi Rite Creamery. Her look was too awesome not to document.

Brands? Thrift store jean shirt, Brandy Melville tank from thrift store, Uniqlo pants, Converse high top sneakers, tote bag from Timeless Coffee in Oakland

How would you describe your look today? Um, I don’t know. I guess, just like casual, like lounge-y.

Name: Annie Yu

Vibe: Annie was reading a book, decked in a shaggy topper and the cutest printed pants. The reflective sunnies made the throwback look look more modern. It was fun, without trying too hard.

Brands? Forever 21 pants, tank and sunglasses, and jacket purchased at Goodwill

How would you describe your look today? My budget outfit. Funky, a little bit dirty, but a whole lot of fun.

Name: Brian Alejandrino

Vibe: You always gotta love SF native gear in The City. Brian repped the Niners in a bright red sweatshirt celebrating a Superbowl win.

Brands? Mitchell and Ness sweatshirt, Nike sweats and sneakers, and Black Scale beanie

How would you describe your look today? Mellow