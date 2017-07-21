Dollar store may become 29 units of housing

Plans to demolish a dollar store on 17th and Mission streets and build 29 units of housing may be restarting, with a new design that re-envisions the 2014 contemporary, metallic design with a plainer block six-story building.

The developers of 2100 Mission Street are inviting neighbors to a meeting at 6:30 p.m. on July 25 at the Mission Pool Clubhouse at 19th and Linda streets to discuss the updated plans for the conversion that will include 15 parking spaces and a commercial ground floor space.

“Please join us for an open house to discuss updated plans to convert 2100 Mission Street into 29 transit-oriented homes and new, community-focused retail space,” the unsigned letter reads.

Documents submitted to the department indicate architect Niel Kaye of Natoma Architects is designing the proposed building. The property owner listed on a 2015 application document is Timothy Muller.

A spokesperson for the project declined to comment, saying the developers were not doing any media about the proposal before the meeting.

Application materials submitted to the Planning Department indicate the building would provide 29 apartments with 17 one-bedroom bedroom units and 12 two-bedroom units. Three of the units will be sold at below market rate, in keeping with the grandfathering timeline of the city’s new affordability requirements.

Since the application in 2015, the design has been adjusted significantly. Early renderings on Natoma Architects’ website, show a sleek blocky building with a glassy and metallic appearance as well as vertical fins that act as both privacy shades and baffles.

The standout design prompted feedback from the Planning Department’s Urban Design Advisory Team to tone down the appearance.

“The Department continues to have concern about the compatibility of the architectural design with the surrounding Mission Miracle Mile at 17th Street Historic District, which was found eligible for the California Register of Historical Resources,” wrote planner Rich Sucre in the January 2016 letter. “Please examine the character‐defining features of this eligible historic district, and provide for an architectural design that is compatible with district’s character.”

New renderings in a document from the Planning Department show a beige-toned building with no metallic appearance and a ground floor apparently covered in a mural: