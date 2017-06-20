Three arrested for highway beating of a rideshare driver

California Highway Patrol officers arrested three men in connection with the beating of a Lyft driver that took place March 8 on Highway 101 near the Cesar Chavez Street exit.

In the incident, a group of people riding dirt bikes surrounded the Lyft driver, Alex Quintana. The group beat him, breaking his nose and breaking his leg in three places, and vandalized his car.

The suspects, Derwayne A. Johnson, 33, Gabriel Rodriguez, 25, and Jarell E. Williams Jr., 19, were arrested June 14. All of them were arrested in San Francisco, and CHP posted a video of one arrest taking place at Valencia Gardens, though the agency did not specify which suspect was arrested there.

According to the San Francisco Sheriff’s Department inmate locator, Johnson will appear in court on June 20 and Williams and Rodriguez will appear on June 28. All are charged with crimes including assault with a deadly weapon, leaving the scene of an accident, battery, and conspiracy to commit a crime.

Highway patrol officers and staff served the arrest and search warrants on four homes in San Francisco simultaneously. The agency wrote in a statement that videos taken by bystanders, information provided by the public, and identification by police officers who had previously had contact with the suspects all contributed to the arrest. Several firearms, a stolen dirt bike, money, and some drugs were also recovered during the searches, the agency wrote.

“We would like to take this opportunity to thank the victim and the public for their patience in apprehending these suspects,” the statement read. “This case involved a complete disregard for public safety and a vicious attack on an innocent victim. We did not forget about this matter. We wanted to ensure we completed a thorough investigation leading to identification and prosecution of those involved.”