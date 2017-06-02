Teen targeted in 24th and Mission St. robbery

A teen was the victim of a robbery on Thursday afternoon at 24th and Mission streets. The teen, 17, was approached by two unidentified men at 4:20 p.m. who brandished a knife and demanded that he hand over his money. The boy complied, and both suspects ran off on foot. Police have not made an arrest in the incident.

Crime is trauma and the county offers different services, which can be found here. Victims of violent crime can also contact the Trauma Recovery Center at UCSF.