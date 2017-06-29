Sweep Report: Dozens placed in shelter, others turned away in 16th St. encampment clearing

Some 40 people accepted placement in the Mission’s Navigation Center at 1950 Mission St. after a large-scale encampment at 16th Street and San Bruno Avenue was removed by the city Thursday morning.

At the same time, three young women – one who has been on the street for 15 years – were turned away because they were part of another encampment.

It’s unclear how many people camping at 16th and San Bruno also failed to find a place, but it could have been as many as 50 given the longevity of the encampment.

Public Works cleaning crews and Homeless Outreach Team spearheaded the encampment resolution effort that began at 7 a.m. with teams assisting the homeless in dismantling their tents.

Human Rights Advocate Kelley Cutler from the Coalition on Homelessness, oversaw the resolution and educated campers on their rights and shelter options.



Randy Quezada, spokesperson for the Department on Homelessness and Supportive Housing, confirmed that in total, 40 people had been placed in the Navigation Center at 1950 Mission St., but declined to give the number of people who had been living at the encampment before Thursday morning.

“The space was very dynamic with people coming and going especially in that area where there were many encampments,” said Quezada.

Despite the relative success in connecting a number of campers to the Navigation Center, some declined their placement offers while others clamored to get in.

“They offered me the Navigation Center and that’s it, “ said a woman who gave her name as Angel Eyes. “I’m undecided. I feel like that’s a big decisions to make right at this moment. I just spent all morning packing my things.”

Others were eager to make use of the coveted resource. Three young women who were not inhabitants of the San Bruno encampment approached outreach workers, bags in hands, in the hope of being placed at the Navigation Center. But because they were not part of the encampment targeted for resolution, the women were turned away.

“There has to be another way. What about the Navigation Center that’s on 12th street?” One of the women asked. But that center too required a placement process, she was told.

As the women moved on, they were advised to move closer to the Mission’s Navigation Center.

“People want to get in, people want services,” said Cutler. “There are two narratives out there – that people don’t want services and that people are not from San Francisco – both are not true.”

Cutler, a former youth outreach worker for Larkin Street Youth Services, said she recognized at least two of the women and estimated that they had been homeless for some 15 years.

“I see a lot of folks out here that were homeless youth years ago. I see my kids regularly down here,” said Cutler, adding that she had first interacted with the woman when she was 15 years old.

“I’m thrilled to see they are still alive, but it’s heartbreaking that our system has failed them and that they are still forced to live on the street,” she said.

By 11 a.m., much of the encampment had been largely cleared, and surrounding businesses immediately began to erect barricades along the sidewalks to disincentivize campers from returning.

Those who did not receive shelter placement moved on, some just a block away.