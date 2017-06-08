Stabbing leaves man critically injured, witness targeted for reporting SF Mission assault

A 29-year-old man who was targeted in a stabbing early Thursday remains in life-threatening condition. The man was walking near the intersection of 25th and Mission streets at 3:15 a.m. when he was approached from behind by a man estimated to be in his early to mid-20s.

The suspect stabbed the victim and fled the scene. According to police reports, the victim sat at the scene of the incident until medics arrived and transported him to San Francisco General Hospital.

At 10:09 p.m. on Tuesday, police were notified of a robbery at the intersection of 16th and Mission streets. The victim was a 22-year-old woman, who had witnessed a person being punched near the intersection. The woman took out her cell phone to call police, but was thwarted in her efforts by the suspects, two men estimated to be in their late teens.

One of the suspects knocked the woman’s phone out of her hands. As the victim reached for her phone, the suspect punched her. The second suspect then walked over and punched the woman as well. Both suspects fled with the woman’s phone. The woman declined medical attention, and police have not reported an arrest.

Crime is trauma and the county offers different services, which can be found here. Victims of violent crime can also contact the Trauma Recovery Center at UCSF.