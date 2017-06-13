Snaps: Only this morning it was a mighty pine

Photo by Lydia Chávez
A crew worked this morning to take down a pine in the backyard of a building on 19th Street between Valencia and Lexington streets.

Why? No one there was sure.

What a pine tree amounts to. Photo by Lydia Chávez

Hello up there. Photo by Lydia Chávez

One Comment

  1. ROBERT
    June 16, 2017 at 1:50 pm

    Oh my god, here come the tree nazis. Pine trees: NASTY and as worthless as they come. Drop needles all year long allowing zero to grow underneath, clog up gutters leading to leaky roofs. Ever been in a pine forest? As desolate and depressing as they come. I hope this was done by a rich techie that is telling the CITY and the rest of the busy-body establishment to go eff themselves. Way to go homeowner, and guess how much they pay in property taxes to this corrupt city?

    Reply

