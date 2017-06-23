Snap: ready for Pride, the basics

The TransMarch celebration starts today at 11 a.m. in Dolores Park. Here are all of the details.
The march starts from there at 6 p.m.
On Saturday, the Dyke March also starts in Dolores Park at 11 a.m. Here are those details.
The march starts at 5 p.m.
SF Pride will be celebrated on Saturday at Civic Center from 12 to 6 p.m. and on Sunday from 11 to 6 p.m.
The parade will be on Sunday and starts at 10:30 a.m. on Market Street from Beale to 8th Street. More details on all SF Pride events are here.
Here’s hoping for many events that are free of speeches from the usual elected officials trolling for votes. Yes, Mark Leno and David Chiu and Jane Kim and Scott Wiener and Rafael Mandelman, I’m looking at you!