Snap: ready for Pride, the basics

The TransMarch celebration starts today at 11 a.m. in Dolores Park. Here are all of the details.

The march starts from there at 6 p.m.

On Saturday, the Dyke March also starts in Dolores Park at 11 a.m. Here are those details.

The march starts at 5 p.m.

SF Pride will be celebrated on Saturday at Civic Center from 12 to 6 p.m. and on Sunday from 11 to 6 p.m.

The parade will be on Sunday and starts at 10:30 a.m. on Market Street from Beale to 8th Street. More details on all SF Pride events are here.