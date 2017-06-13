Missing dog from Lapidge Street Found!

Update, Wednesday, 6/14 @ 11:30 a.m.: A reader reports that Riley has been found. “Riley is currently in good health and being held at ACC. His human will be picking him up shortly if he hasn’t already.”

A neighbor reports that Riley, who lives on Lapidge Street,  went missing a couple of hours ago. Please comment if  you have found him and someone will get back to you. Or e-mail info@missionlocal.com and we will pass on the tip.

One Comment

  1. Drew Padilla
    June 14, 2017 at 8:56 am

    This is my neighbor’s dog. Any help in finding him will be greatly appreciated.

    Reply

