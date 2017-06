SF Weekly reports:

A 32-year-old Mission District resident who sued the city for unlawful arrest after authorities violated the Sanctuary City Ordinance is set to receive a $190,000 settlement. Pedro Figueroa-Zarceno, a native of El Salvador, was arrested by Immigration and Customs Enforcement (ICE) after the San Francisco Police Department tipped them off about a 10-year-old outstanding warrant for his deportation. READ MORE