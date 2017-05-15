Suspect uses “unknown liquid” to rob man in Dolores Park

A 48-year-old man was sitting on a Dolores Park bench on Saturday at 8:30 p.m. when someone robbed him with help from an “unknown liquid,” according the the SFPD crime report.

The victim was talking on the phone when a man, who appeared to be in his 20s, approached him and sprayed him with the liquid. While the victim was distracted, the suspect stole his phone and fled on foot down Dolores. The victim was uninjured.

Additional Robberies

Three women in their thirties were robbed at 3:00 a.m. on Saturday morning while they were sitting outside a house on Guerrero Street between 27th and Duncan streets.

The suspects, three men between the ages of 18 and 22, approached them and asked them for their purses, according the police crime report. When the women refused, the men got physical, and one suspect punched a victim, while another stole one of their purses. They then escaped in a vehicle down Guerrero, heading toward Cesar Chavez.

A 32-year-old man was assaulted by two men in their thirties on the corner of 17th and Valencia streets at 4 a.m. on Saturday morning. The two men shoved him to the sidewalk, asking him for money. The victim gave it to them, and the suspects fled down 17th street on foot.

A 41-year-old woman was robbed at gunpoint by two men in their twenties on San Jose Ave. last Friday, at 2:49 p.m. The suspects pulled up in a car as the woman was leaving her vehicle.

One of the men pointed a gun at her and asked her for her purse. He then grabbed her until she handed it to them. Both suspects fled in their vehicle.

Two men in their 20s robbed a woman through the window of her car on Sunday at around 11:00 p.m.

The woman, who was in her 40s, was sitting in her vehicle on Treat Ave. between 25th and 26th streets, talking on the phone, when the men approached her. One of the men grabbed her arm through the window and asked her for money. When she handed it through the window, the other man took it.

Both suspects fled the scene in their vehicle, which was last seen Eastbound on 26th street, toward Harrison St.

Burglary

An unknown suspect stole bicycles from the garage of a 52-year-old man on York Street, between 21st and 22nd streets, sometime between 8 p.m. Friday and 7:00 a.m. Saturday. The victim was in the house at the time of the robbery, according the police. No information about the suspect has been recorded.

No arrests were reported in any of the cases.

Crime is trauma and the county offers different services, which can be found here. Victims of violent crime can also contact the Trauma Recovery Center at UCSF.