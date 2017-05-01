Senior in critical condition after assault, taxicab carjacked in SF Mission

An 86-year-old woman is in life-threatening condition after an assault at a bus stop near 23rd and Mission streets on Sunday afternoon, police report. The woman, along with two other women aged 56 and 66 and a 68-year-old man, was in line waiting for the bus at 1:48 p.m. when a 46-year-old man approached the group and pepper sprayed one of the women. The man waiting for the bus with them tried to intervene, to which the suspect responded by pushing him. The scuffle resulted in the senior woman falling into the street, causing injury.

All of the victims were transported to the hospital, with the 86-year-old in life-threatening condition, and the suspect was arrested.

Taxicab carjacking

A customer briefly stole the taxi he’d ridden in on Sunday evening, Police report. The cab driver and his customer got into an argument around 6:45 p.m. at 23rd and Mission streets, reportedly because the customer hadn’t paid his fare. When a passerby tried to intervene, the suspect punched him, and when the cab driver then got out of his vehicle to confront the suspect as well, the suspect punched the driver as well and then got into his cab and drove away.

The ride didn’t last long, however, because the suspect proceeded to crash the car and flee on foot, and was later taken into custody. The cab driver was not injured and was able to recover his car.

Two stabbings

Just before 10 a.m. on Sunday, two men had been in a verbal argument at 26th Street and South Van Ness Avenue when one of the men walked away across the street. The other man followed him, then stabbed him with a knife before fleeing the area on foot. The victim suffered non-life-threatening injuries and was transported to the hospital. The suspect was not arrested.

A second stabbing was reported just before 11 p.m. on Sunday at 16th and Shotwell streets. A 38-year-old man was walking on the sidewalk when a 23-year-old woman with a knife approached him. She swung the knife at the man, causing a non-life-threatening injury. Police then arrived and arrested the woman.

Robbery

At 10:30 a.m. on Sunday, three men in their 30s approached a 34-year-old man on Mission Street between 16th and 17th streets and demanded his wallet. When the victim refused, one of the men hit him with an unknown object. The men then took the victim’s wallet and cell phone and fled on foot, and were not arrested. The victim suffered a non-life-threatening injury and was transported to the hospital.

Shots Fired

Police responded to 15th and Guerrero streets at 9:30 p.m. on Saturday, and found damage to a car and building in the area from bullets. No injuries were reported and no suspects or evidence were found.

Burglary

At 6 p.m. on Saturday, residents of a building on Shotwell Street between 24th and 25th streets heard their garage door open. One of the residents went outside and discovered a broken window, but no items were stolen and no suspect was identified.

Crime is trauma and the county offers different services, which can be found here. Victims of violent crime can also contact the Trauma Recovery Center at UCSF.