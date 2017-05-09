Man gets face stomped by assailant while couple is robbed inside liquor store

A 39-year-old man was sent to the hospital after being stomped and kicked in the face repeatedly near Cesar Chavez Street and South Van Ness Avenue on Monday afternoon. Police report that the 45-year-old assailant, who was arrested, and the victim knew eachother. It is unclear what motivated the attack, but the victim was reportedly sleeping on the sidewalk when he was approached by his assailant around 1 p.m. The latter kicked the victim repeatedly, causing life-threatening injuries, and then fled on foot.

On the same block about 15 minutes later, a 57-year-old woman and a 69-year-old man became the victims of a robbery inside of a liquor store. According to police reports, the pair was standing near the counter inside of the store as a man and woman in their mid-20s entered. The woman distracted the victims as the man she was with swiped the elderly woman’s purse off the counter.

As the elderly man attempted to stop the suspects, the younger man pulled out a knife and threatened the victims with it. The elderly man stepped aside and the suspects managed to flee, evading arrest.

Crime is trauma and the county offers different services, which can be found here. Victims of violent crime can also contact the Trauma Recovery Center at UCSF.