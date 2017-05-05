[Updated] Man critically injured in stabbing near 24th St. BART Plaza

Police confirmed that the 24th and Mission Bart Plaza became the site of a stabbing that left a 26-year-old man in life-threatening condition on Thursday. The incident occurred around 4:30 p.m., when an argument between the victim and a 20-year-old man escalated. The suspect reportedly stabbed the 26-year-old with a knife and then fled on foot, evading arrest.

The victim was transported to a nearby hospital for treatment, where he remained on Friday, according to San Francisco Spokesperson Robert Rueca.

Rueca said the argument between the two men was a result of the victim bumping into the suspect on a sidewalk near the Bart Plaza.

“The suspect became aggravated and started yelling at the victim and the suspect eventually pulled out a knife and stabbed him,” said Rueca. “According to the victim, he didn’t know [the suspect]. But they did have some verbal argument, it wasn’t completely out of the blue.”

By 5 p.m. on Thursday, the northeastern side of the Bart Plaza had been cordoned off. A bystander told a Mission Local reporter on scene that she saw a young man with a stab wound in his side run to the plaza and briefly take a seat before an ambulance arrived, and that another young man also ran through the plaza.

Also on Thursday, a 55-year-old man was transported to the hospital after he became the victim of a robbery at an unknown location on Capp Street. The details of the robbery are unclear, but police report that the victim had been in the process of picking up his paycheck around 6:50 p.m. when he was punched by an unidentified suspect, causing the victim to fall to the ground.

The victim sustained non-life threatening injuries during the fall, and as he got up, he realized that his cash was missing. The victim was unable to remember anything further, and his attacker remains at large.

Crime is trauma and the county offers different services, which can be found here. Victims of violent crime can also contact the Trauma Recovery Center at UCSF.