How many men does it take to steal a cell phone?

The aftermath of an incident that ended at Church and 18th Streets on Wednesday. Photo by Mark Rabine

In two instances, groups of six to 10 young men attacked their victims, robbing them of little more than cell phones, according to police.

In an incident at 6:23 p.m. Wednesday, ten males in their twenties approached two young men – ages 23 and 24 – and chased them from 18th and Dolores to Church Street. One of the suspects brandished what appeared to be a gun. The suspects assaulted the two victims and robbed them of a cell phone and necklace, police report.

The victims were taken to San Francisco General Hospital and treated for non-life threatening injuries. Police recovered a toy gun at the scene of the incident.

At 9:30 p.m. Wednesday, six males between 17 and 20 years old attacked a 35-year-old man at 16th and Capp streets, stealing his cell phone, cash and passport. He too was treated for non-life threatening injuries.

The incidents follow one last week in which a group of men chased down two victims in Dolores Park.

Police officer Giselle Talkoff said it was unclear if the incidents involving groups of men were connected. “There are gang members who hang out “at Dolores Park, Talkoff said. “We do monitor them.”

One Cell Phone Recovered

Earlier in the day at 7:30 a.m. at 15th and Caledonia, a male between the ages of 17 and 25 punched a 31-year-old man, knocking the victim to the ground. The suspect grabbed the victim’s cellphone and ran, but the victim recovered and chased after the suspect, yelling for help. The cries were enough to inspire the suspect to drop the victim’s phone.

No arrests have been made in any of the incidents.

Crime is trauma and the county offers different services, which can be found here. Victims of violent crime can also contact the Trauma Recovery Center at UCSF.