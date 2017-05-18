Man beaten, stabbed by group in Dolores Park in critical condition (Updated)

First posted May 17, 2017 at 6:13 p.m.

A 23-year-old man is in critical condition after he was assaulted and stabbed at Dolores Park at 5:23 p.m. Wednesday, police confirmed today.

Police declined to release a name and no one has been arrested in the afternoon that took place in broad daylight and was witnessed by others in the park.

The victim was chased and then attacked by a group of suspects ranging from 17 to 20 years old.

Two eyewitnesses, Mark and Barbara, said a group of five or six youths chased the victim across the park and then attacked him with a golf club and a glass bottle.

The incident began when the group men ran from the northwest part of the park chasing another young man across the center walkway. They managed to tackle him in the middle of the southeast quadrant, the witnesses said.

“A bunch of kids ran across Dolores Park and beat the crap out of some kid,” said Mark. “We were sitting just north of 19th and they ran across and got this guy down and started beating him with a bottle and a golf club. People around sort of chased the guys off.”

Mark said that he first thought it was just kids playing around. When he saw the golf club, he knew it was serious. He and others started screaming at the attackers and they fled, and called the police. Cori, a local resident and EMT, attended to the victim.

Cori told others at the scene, according to Mark, that she also saw stab wounds.

One eyewitness said that it was reminiscent of incidents in the 1980s. Mark said that at the time of the incident, there were not many people or dogs in that section of the park.

The victim was transported to the hospital for treatment.

Crime is trauma and the county offers different services, which can be found here. Victims of violent crime can also contact the Trauma Recovery Center at UCSF.