Carnaval Takes Off

Main Stage. Photo by Daniel Mondragón .
The city’s 39th Carnaval kicked off today and will continue tomorrow with the Parade.  The day was warm and attendance was strong with thousands eating, watching and enjoying the  music.

Dancer prepares to go on stage.Photo by Daniel Mondragón

No parade til Sunday but this man is in full costume.Photo by Daniel Mondragón

Afro Latin dance.Photo by Daniel Mondragón

Drummer is unbothered by SFPD telling him to take the show elsewhere.Photo by Daniel Mondragón

Grilled Chicken. Photo by Daniel Mondragón

Globos.Photo by Daniel Mondragón

Bucket Man. Photo by Daniel Mondragón

Cohiba. Photo by Daniel Mondragón

Elotes :). Photo by Daniel Mondragón

Find “Dying Breed” apparel at Carnaval or at 24th and Treat in collaboration with Mission Skateboard. My favorite pop up today.Photo by Daniel Mondragón

Cultures.Photo by Daniel Mondragón

Face Painting. Photo by Daniel Mondragón
.

Over a dozen bystanders take a break to eat.Photo by Daniel Mondragón

Bailadores ready to go!
Photo by Daniel Mondragón

