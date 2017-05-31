Armed robbery and a tent on fire

Officers responded to a call at 10:37 p.m. Monday that a tent was on fire. When they arrived, both a tent at 17th and Hampshire streets and two nearby vehicles were on fire.
No injuries were reported.
A 29-year-old man walking at 22nd and Hampshire streets at 1:20 a.m. Wednesday had a gun pulled on him. He ran and a second suspect chased him, assaulted him and stole his cell phone, backpack, wallet and cash. Neither suspect has been arrested.
The victim was treated for non-life threatening injuries.
Crime is trauma and the county offers different services, which can be found here. Victims of violent crime can also contact the Trauma Recovery Center at UCSF.
