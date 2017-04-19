Teen arrested in failed cell phone robbery

A 14-year-old girl was arrested after she and two other teens attacked and robbed a 27-year-old woman inside of a store near 26th and Mission streets on Tuesday night. Police report the group followed the victim into the store sometime around 9:30 p.m., where the 14-year-old began attacking her. The victim’s cell phone fell to the ground during the struggle, and one of the other teens snatched it up and left the store.

A security guard was able to stop the suspect and retrieve the victim’s phone. Police who arrived at the scene took the 14-year-old into custody, but the other teens managed to flee the scene.

At 9:30 p.m. on Monday, a 44-year-old woman walking on Mission Street between 24th and 25th streets was approached from behind by an unknown male suspect. The man put a hard object on the woman’s back, and the woman froze. The man took her purse and fled on foot, and was not arrested.

Crime is trauma and the county offers different services, which can be found here. Victims of violent crime can also contact the Trauma Recovery Center at UCSF.