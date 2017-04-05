SF Mission man deters would-be burglar by feeding her

A 32-year-old man who became the victim of a burglary early Tuesday morning turned the tables by feeding the hungry home intruder. Police report that the man woke up to sounds in his Linda Street residence around 6:20 a.m. and discovered a woman in his hallway.

The woman, estimated to be in her 30s, told the victim that she had been in his garage and asked him for food. After the victim gave the woman food and some cash voluntarily, she fled on foot, evading arrest.

