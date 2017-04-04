On Saturday muralists Finnch and Camer1 were out working on San Carlos at 19th Street and by Sunday the new murals were finished.
New Fnnch/Camer1 Murals on San Carlos at 19th
Finnch honey bear that spews colors. On Monday morning.
Sadly this mural covers up the sea turtles that use to be alongside this PG&E substation.It has been repeatedly tagged by a bunch of prejudice thugs who have targeted it with anti-gentrification sentiments. Let’s hope the next article talks about why there is a new mural. Isn’t this the same artist?