New Fnnch/Camer1 Murals on San Carlos at 19th

Finnch honey bear that spews colors. On Monday morning.
By Posted

On Saturday muralists Finnch and Camer1 were out working on San Carlos at 19th Street and by Sunday the new murals were finished.

Fnnch to the far right.

Cameron working on his section.

Another shot of Cameron’s section

The left section of the mural that Cameron was working on.

The middle and right section that Fnnch had been working on.

Another Fnnch mural a block away on Lexington

Filed under: Featured, Front Page, Mobile, Newsletter, Today's Mission

Tagged:

You may also like:

One Comment

  1. Chuch Villa
    April 7, 2017 at 10:42 am

    Sadly this mural covers up the sea turtles that use to be alongside this PG&E substation.It has been repeatedly tagged by a bunch of prejudice thugs who have targeted it with anti-gentrification sentiments. Let’s hope the next article talks about why there is a new mural. Isn’t this the same artist?

    Reply

Something to add?

Full name required to post. For full details, read our Policy