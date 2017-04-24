Man arrested in BB gun beating, assault sends senior to hospital

A 19-year-old man was arrested on Sunday evening after making threats and hitting another man with a BB gun. The incident occurred near 23rd and Mission streets, as the 27-year-old victim and two friends were walking to a business in the area. The suspect reportedly followed the group and asked them a question.

The suspect then made threatening statements and, according to a police report, pulled out a BB gun and used it to hit the 27-year-old. A friend of the victim went inside of the business and called the police. Officers who arrived at the scene took the suspect into custody.

A 65-year-old man was transported to the hospital on Saturday after he was assaulted by an unidentified man. The 65-year-old was walking near Sycamore and Mission streets at 4:40 p.m. when the suspect reportedly ran up behind him and hit him in the ear. After the attack, the suspect continued to run westbound on Sycamore Street, evading arrest.

String of robberies

A 33-year-old woman was robbed while walking near 24th and Capp streets at 1:30 a.m. on Saturday. The woman reported that an unidentified man pushed her against a wall and forcefully took her handbag. The suspect did not harm the woman and fled on foot, evading arrest.

Minutes later, at 1:58 p.m., a 25-year-old woman and a 29-year-old man walking northbound on Capp Street were robbed by two men who had been sitting inside of a vehicle at 24th Street. The suspects, estimated to be in their 20’s, exited the car and demanded the victim’s property. One of the men took the woman’s purse and then punched her male companion.

Both suspects jumped back in the car after the robbery and fled the scene, driving northbound on Capp Street. Police have not made an arrest.

At 5 p.m. on Saturday, a 39-year-old woman and a 13-year-old girl were robbed at 26th and Mission streets by a man alleging to be armed with a handgun. The suspect, who is estimated to be between 20 and 30 years old, approached the 39-year-old woman and told her that he was in possession of a gun. He then took the victim’s property – a chain and pendant – before fleeing on foot. Police have not reported an arrest.

Also on Saturday, a 25-year-old woman became the victim of a robbery near 20th and York streets. The woman was reportedly walking on the sidewalk when a man in his early 30s approached her, grabbed her backpack and fled. The woman later recovered her backpack at a crosswalk near the intersection. Police have not reported an arrest.

A 23-year-old woman was maced and robbed of her laptop near 22nd and Mission streets at 5:30 p.m. on Thursday. The suspects are described as two men in their 20’s and were last seen entering a vehicle and fleeing eastbound on 22nd Street towards Capp Street.

Shots fired

Officers responded to reports of gunshots fired near 17th and Harrison streets at 8:35 p.m. on Saturday. Upon arrival, the officers found that no people or buildings were struck, and were unable to recover casings at the scene. A resident of the area later came into Mission Police Station to turn in a found casing.

Officers again responded to shots fired minutes after midnight on Sunday, near 13th and Natoma streets. This time, an unattended parked car was struck, and officers recovered casings and a bullet fragment at the scene.

Burglary

A 32-year-old man entered the residence of a 36-year-old woman near 19th and Valencia streets sometime between 12:30 and 9 a.m. on Saturday. The man managed to steal the woman’s laptop, cell phone, cash, wallet and tablet while the woman was asleep. Police have not arrested the suspect.

Crime is trauma and the county offers different services, which can be found here. Victims of violent crime can also contact the Trauma Recovery Center at UCSF.